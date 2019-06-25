PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man died in a crash in northeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a roll over crash near Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue involving a passenger car.
Portland Fire medics arrived on scene and pronounced the driver dead.
Eastbound Northeast Lombard Street is closed from 33rd to 45th Avenues.
If anyone has information connected to this incident, please call the police (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
