PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man died in a crash in northeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a roll over crash near Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue involving a passenger car.
Portland Fire medics arrived on scene and pronounced the driver dead. He was identified Thursday as 35-year-old Alfonso Martinez-Ananguthy.
Eastbound Northeast Lombard Street was closed from 33rd to 45th Avenue following the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or garrett.dow@portlandoregon.gov.
