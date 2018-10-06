PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was killed and two others were injured in the Lloyd district Friday night.
Police said a Portland police officer was in the area of Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Wheeler Avenue when he heard and saw a person firing a gun.
The officer ran towards the suspect, shouted commands and took the suspect, Robert J. James Jr., 35, into custody without incident near Northeast 1st Avenue and Northeast Multnomah.
Police said a gun was also found and taken as evidence.
After searching the area, police said they did not locate anyone with injuries as a result of the shooting at the scene, but they did find evidence of gunfire.
During the investigation, officers were notified by staff at two different hospitals that three people had arrived by private vehicles with gunshot wounds.
Police said two men arrived at one hospital in one car and one woman arrived at a separate hospital in a different car. While at the hospital, medical personnel determined one of the men was dead. The other two victims were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said they do not believe the woman that was injured was an intended target.
James was taken to jail on a charge of murder.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail and the Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov
