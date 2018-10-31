PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was found with a stab wound in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Officer said they responded to a report of a disturbance near Northwest Naito Parkway and West Burnside Street around 12:17 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
The man was taken to the hospital of what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Officers said they found a person matching the suspect description and the suspect, identified as Robert E. Fogelman, 39, was taken into custody without incident.
A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was taken and officers learned that an acquaintance of the suspect attempted to hide the knife from officers.
The suspect who attempted to hide the knife, identified as Nenita R. Gatlin. Fogelman, 45, was taken into custody.
Fogelman was taken to jail on a charge of second-degree assault.
Gatlin was also lodged in jail on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail has assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information about the stabbing investigation should contact the Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.
