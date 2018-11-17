PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers found a man with a stab wound in northwest Portland Saturday evening.
Police responded to the report of a stabbing near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street around 5:27 p.m.
They found a man with an injury believed to be a stab wound. The man was transported to the hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Officers searched the area, but no suspects were found.
Based on information learned, officers said they believe the man was involved in a disturbance near Northwest Hoyt St and Northwest Broadway during which time he was stabbed.
Police said after the victim was stabbed he ran north on Northwest Broadway to Northwest Irving Street then east on Northwest Irving Street to Northwest 6th Avenue.
There is no suspect information and no immediate danger to the public, at this time.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
