PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gunfire in southeast Portland ended with one person going to the hospital on Saturday.
Police responded to an area near Southeast 151st and Stark where they found one person with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m.
Officers were not able to locate a suspect.
One man said after living in this area for five years, the violence is getting worse.
“Now it's really worse every year, worse and worse that's for sure. People moving in here just start being worse. Especially when they built an apartment just down the street lot of start being dangerous people,” Max Kovalyov said. “We have two kids and it's not a very good area right now.”
He said he's thinking about moving away.
Police said they do not have a suspect description - if you saw anything, you're asked to call Portland police.
