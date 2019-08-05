PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a stabbing occurred in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
Just after 12 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Southeast Marion Street on the report of a stabbing.
Police said a man was found with a life-threatening injury to the arm. Officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is stable, according to police.
Police said two people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
