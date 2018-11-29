PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Waterfront Park Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Naito Parkway and the Burnside Bridge at around 8:09 a.m.
When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the victim told officers that the shooting happened near a campsite along the Willamette River, north of the Burnside Bridge.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers are searching the area for a crime scene. No suspect information is available at this time.
#BREAKING: @PortlandPolice investigating a shooting near the Burnside Bridge. 1 man taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but expected to survive. Victim told cops he was shot near a campsite on the Willamette River. No suspect info released yet. #Shooting pic.twitter.com/pCx5K3Q4MG— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) November 29, 2018
Police said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
