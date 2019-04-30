PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard is closed Tuesday morning as police investigate a stabbing that left one person injured.
The stabbing happened at around 7:38 a.m. near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway.
Police said one victim was located at the scene and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Southwest Terwilliger is closed from Southwest Capitol Highway to Southwest Chestnut Street during the investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.