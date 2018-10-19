PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in north Portland Friday morning.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue just before 10 a.m.
When officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said passersby were providing medical aid to the man before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect is a black man in his 20s, medium build, wearing gray or black clothing. He was last seen running northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.
More @PortlandPolice officers arriving at shooting scene. Appears they’re searching for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/MXTMkXjiYk— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) October 19, 2018
Traffic in a one block radius of the scene is blocked due to the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call police at 503-823-3333.
