SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A teenager died after car crashes into a tree on Saturday.
Salem police responded to 911 call of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 6600 block of Fairway Avenue SE around 4:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had struck a tree.
The vehicle was occupied by five teenagers all ranging between the ages of 14-years-old to 17-years-old, according to police.
Four of the juveniles were transported to Salem and Portland area hospitals.
One passenger, a 17-year-old, was found dead at the scene.
Fairway Avenue SE between Rees Hill Road SE and Lexington Circle SE remains closed and is expected to reopen within the next hour.
Police said it does appear speed was at least one of the contributing factors.
The investigation is on-going.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.