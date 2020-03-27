SALEM, OR (KPTV) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for several hours Friday morning while police investigated a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Following an investigation, the Salem Police Department said Oregon State Police troopers responded to a driving complaint on I-5 near Salem. Troopers located the involved vehicle and performed a traffic stop near milepost 248.
According to police, an altercation occurred during the stop and shots were fired by OSP troopers.
The suspect, identified as William Patrick Floyd, 51, of Oregon City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The involved troopers were not injured.
All lanes of southbound I-5 were closed during the investigation. The roadway reopened just before 8 a.m.
OSP said the involved troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Salem Police Department is leading the investigation in cooperation with the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Probably bent about Enchanted Forest Theme Park being shut down.
thank you for your service
