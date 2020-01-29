PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon psychiatric patient who had been missing for weeks was caught in California, according to police.
The Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board asked for the public’s help locating Thaddeus Ziemlak earlier this month.
He failed to return from a three-hour “community pass” on Jan. 5. He was supposed to attend a community outing at Safeway, Walmart and other places near his residential facility in Pendleton.
When he didn’t return, an alert was issued.
Ziemlak was found guilty with the exception of insanity in 2004 for the murder of his mother in Lane County, according to police. At the time he went missing, Ziemlak was described as appearing to be psychiatrically stable, but considered a danger to others.
Ziemlak has a history of drug abuse, as well as escape from Psychiatric Security Review Board custody, according to authorities.
There were limited leads in the case, but the Pendleton Police Department said Community Services Officer Shelly Studebaker was the catalyst in locating Ziemlak in Pasadena, California.
He was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ziemlak is being held via a temporary felony warrant issued through the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
No other details were released by police Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
A history of escape, killed his mother, a danger to others. let's send him out for a daily pass. Security and the staff doctors must be as stupid, or crazy as this lunatic.
He will be a great member of congress next year. Little late getting in for 2020. So what 2022?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.