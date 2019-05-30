TEHAMA COUNTY, CA (KPTV) – A traffic stop involving an Oregon teen speeding on Interstate 5 in California led to the discovery of 488 grams of suspected black tar heroin, according to police.
A California Highway Patrol officer conducted the traffic stop on a speeding driver at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near Hooker Creek.
The driver was a 17-year-old boy from Albany, Oregon. The driver did not have a license, according to CHP.
During the investigation, the officer observed “several indicators that the driver was involved in criminal activity.”
A CHP narcotic detection K-9 responded to the scene and alerted on the passenger door.
A subsequent search of the car led officers to find 488 grams of suspected black tar heroin, with a street value of around $50,000, according to CHP.
The teen was arrested on the charge of possession for sale of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Tehama County Juvenile Detention Center and the investigation was turned over to the Tehama County Inter-Agency Drug Task Force.
The teen’s name was not released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.