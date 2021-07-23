Portland police lights

KPTV file image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said officers were on a call in the neighborhood when they heard a "large volley" of gunfire just after 12:30 a.m. Officers investigated and located over 30 casings in the Tremont Evangelical Church parking lot located in the 7100 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

A business and an unoccupied vehicle to the east of the shooting location were struck by bullets, according to police. No victims have been located. Police said the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the should call Portland police and reference case number 21-201197.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Don Kebals
Don Kebals

It was just part of the new " Bullets for Jesus" program.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.