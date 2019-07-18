PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pair of package theft suspects took the bait, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau is working with the U.S. Postal Service on a mission to help combat package thefts. Similar enforcement operations are taking place around the metro area.
This week, Portland police deployed “bait packages” equipped with GPS transmitters on the porches of Portland homes, with permission from the homeowners.
At 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted that one of the packages had been stolen.
Officers tracked the package and determined it was in a vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and took two people into custody.
Thomas Etier, 57, and Renee Rabago, 27, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on federal mail theft charges.
If we had Sharia law we could cut their hands off.
How about a little more background on these 'suspects?'
These porch pirates deserve to be hung like the pirates of old.
