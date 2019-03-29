WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with help from several other law enforcement agencies Friday arrested two people accused of stealing cash from a vehicle and spending some of it at a casino.
Woodburn police say the incident started early Friday morning when officers responded to a reported theft that had occurred overnight in the 3500 block of Palimino Avenue. Officers say a large amount of cash, a wallet, and credit cards were stolen from the vehicle.
Shortly after responding, officers were alerted that the victim’s credit card was used at a gas station near Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde.
According to Woodburn police, the suspects, identified as Anthony James Matthew, 26, and Elizabeth Lambright, 41, left the casino before local law enforcement could contact them.
The Grand Ronde Police Department using video surveillance gathered identifying information on the suspects’ vehicle and broadcast it to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Deputies in Polk County arrested the pair after performing a traffic stop in the 5300 block of the Salem-Dallas Highway.
Investigators located evidence tying Matthew and Lambright to the theft and lodged them at the Marion County Jail.
Mathew and Lambright are facing charges of aggravated theft in the first degree and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Lambright is also facing a probation violation.
