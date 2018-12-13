PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 9800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard just after 5 a.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and spoke to witnesses who heard the gunfire.
Evidence of a shooting was found in the area. Officers also found a parked and unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage by gunfire.
No gunshot victims were found at the scene or at area hospitals.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact GVRT at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
