PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Parkrose High School student accused of bringing a shotgun to school is facing criminal charges.

Angel Granados Dias, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at a school, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.

Officers responded to the school on Northeast Shaver Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said Dias entered a classroom while carrying a shotgun. He was then confronted by football coach Keanon Lowe, a former standout University of Oregon football player, who detained Dias until officers arrived.

Lowe confirmed to FOX 12 on Friday that he tackled Dias.

A witness told FOX 12 that Dias had pointed the shotgun at himself in the chest, but he didn’t say anything.

The school was placed in lockdown while police searched the campus. Police determined nobody was injured and there were no additional suspects.

Students were bussed to a nearby parking lot where parents could pick them up.

The Parkrose superintendent released a letter to families that said, in part:

"Earlier today two Parkrose students informed a staff member of concerning behavior from one of their peers. Our security staff responded and found the student with a gun and quickly disarmed the student. Thanks to their heroic efforts all students and staff are safe. Teachers quickly called for a lockdown and contacted police. Police arrived, apprehended the student, and took the student into custody. This student will not be returning to school. We have been told by law enforcement there is not an additional threat to our students or staff.

Thank you to the brave students who expressed their concern for their peer and to our staff who quickly responded to protect our students. Parkrose staff followed our safety protocols to keep our students safe."

The Parkrose High School prom scheduled for Saturday was set to go on as planned on the Portland Spirit.

Dias is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. His bail was set at $500,000.

