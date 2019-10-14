HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro.
The crash occurred at 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Northeast Stucki Avenue.
Police said a passenger in one of the vehicles was ejected. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.
One lane of westbound NE Evergreen is open, but eastbound lanes are completely closed, as well as both directions of NE Stucki, according to police.
Police said there are no initial indications of impairment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
