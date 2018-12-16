Police: Passenger from Corvallis dies in high-speed crash near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) - A passenger died in a high-speed crash on Highway 99W near Junction City, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 114 at 10:07 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said a 21-year-old driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was heading south at a high rate of speed when the car collided with the back of a southbound 2011 Ford F350 pickup.
The passenger in the front seat of the Accord, 33-year-old Francisco Jose Perez-Velasco of Corvallis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Perez-Velasco was not wearing a seat belt, according to investigators.
Police said a rear passenger was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital for treatment, but a condition update was not provided by police.
The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.
Oregon State Police troopers said speeding and alcohol impairment by the driver of the Accord are being investigated as probable factors in the crash.
Highway 99W southbound lanes were closed for four hours following the crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation created a detour in the center turn lane for southbound traffic.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.