PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he crashed into two homes in the St. Johns neighborhood Tuesday night.
The crash occurred in the area of the 8500 block of North Charleston Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
An investigation revealed that a car had crashed through a fence of a house in the 8300 block of North Dickens Street. The car struck the house and then continued through the back fence and struck another house in the 8500 block of Charleston Avenue, according to police.
Police said both houses were extensively damaged.
According to police, some of the fence boards punctured the car's windshield and struck the passenger.
The passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current status is not known.
The driver, identified as 29-year-old Ronnie Lee Smith, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said Smith was later arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving, and DUII.
According to the jail, Smith was released Wednesday morning. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or at David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
