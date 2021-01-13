PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
At about 5 p.m., officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the area of Southeast 87th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a person inside a vehicle who had been shot in the hip. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.
The vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
Police said an investigation revealed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at a red light at Southeast 82nd and Southeast Stark when an unknown vehicle began shooting towards them.
After the shooting, the victim and the driver left the scene as quickly as possible and stopped in the area of Southeast 87th and Southeast Taylor, where officers responded.
The victim and driver did not know who the suspect was and gave no description other than the suspect vehicle may have been red, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
