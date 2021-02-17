PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after vandalizing a church in northwest Portland.
Officers were called out to a church in the 1700 block of Northwest Davis Street prior to 3:30 a.m. Initial information was that someone was breaking things and throwing objects from inside the church through windows.
Police said as officers were responding, they learned the suspect was in the rectory, where the pastors reside. The suspect was reportedly holding a box cutter type of razor blade.
When officers arrived to the scene, police said they could hear yelling and see the pastor inside trying to talk to the agitated suspect.
Police said the pastor was unsuccessful and came out to the officers, who had set up a perimeter outside the church.
The suspect, later identified as Christopher Colletta, tried to escape out an exit but was arrested by officers.
Colletta was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.