MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A high school teacher from Medford is facing sex abuse charges following an investigation.
Police said they received a tip on April 25 that indicted 30-year-old Noah Scott Berman, a physical education teacher at South Medford High School, was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student who attends the high school.
The school district placed Berman on administrative leave on April 27, according to police.
During an investigation, detectives determined the relationship between Berman and the underage student had been ongoing since November 2019 and became sexual in nature.
Police said detectives learned that most of the communication between Berman and the student occurred through Snapchat.
According to police, Berman told the victim not to disclose the relationship to investigators as police began the investigation.
On Thursday, detectives served a warrant at Berman's home on Kaufmann Way and seized possible evidence, according to police.
Berman was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, tampering with a witness, and luring a minor.
His bail was set at $45,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Some of these so-called crimes are not what they seem to be. The girl could be having sex with dozens of partners under the age of eighteen and that is legal, but if she has sex with a guy who is one day over the age of eighteen and he can be in big trouble.
