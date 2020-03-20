VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday morning.
At around 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a crash in the 7800 block of Northeast 78th Street.
Police said a 49-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found dead at the scene.
The driver involved in the crash, a 32-year-old Vancouver resident, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Northeast 78th Street was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.
About 6,000 pedestrians die each year by being hit by cars. So why are we not panicking about that, and shutting down all streets to save more lives? The problem is even worse in Portland than it is in Vancouver. How much are tax payers spending on "Vision Zero?" Boy, paying to produce and erect all those 20mph signs sure made a huge difference..didn't it? Just another epic liberal fail.
