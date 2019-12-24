GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian and TriMet bus Tuesday morning in Gresham.
Police said that the crash happened at 4:59 a.m. on Southeast 182nd Avenue just south of Southeast Division Street.
An out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling southbound on 182nd Avenue when it hit a man.
According to police, the man stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the bus.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Gresham Police Department’s tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
