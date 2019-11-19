PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Buckman neighborhood Monday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of East Burnside Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a pedestrian down in the street. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The Major Crash Team responded to assist in the investigation.
East Burnside Street was closed to all traffic between Southeast 20th Avenue and Southeast 24th Avenue during the investigation.
No other details have been released.
