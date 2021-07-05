PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in an early morning crash in northeast Portland, according to police.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a person struck near the 10000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a person down in the roadway. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was going north on NE 33rd Avenue and hit the pedestrian, who was in the street.
The Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation. This was the 31st traffic death in Portland this year.
(1) comment
If encampments were cleared from sidewalks, be no need to wonder down the middle of the road.
Becoming sport up there.
