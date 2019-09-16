PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Cully neighborhood Sunday evening.
At about 8:05 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Northeast Portland Highway at Northeast 45th Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a person lying in the road unconscious. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the person dead.
Police said information about the vehicle involved is not being released.
The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.
Northeast Portland Highway was closed between NE 45th and NE 55th during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
