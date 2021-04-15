Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by Washington Co. deputy near Nike campus

KPTV image

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being struck by a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy near the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton.

Prior to 2 a.m., Beaverton police officers were called out to a crash at the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Bowerman Drive.

According to police, officers learned an on-duty deputy was traveling southbound on SW Murray in their patrol vehicle when they struck a man near the intersection of SW Bowerman.

The deputy, along with responding officers and paramedics, attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Police said initial investigative findings indicate that speed was not a factor and the deputy was proceeding through the intersection with a green light.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.