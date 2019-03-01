PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in southeast Portland Friday morning.
Officers responded to the crash located at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m.
At the scene, a pedestrian was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they were later died.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. SE Holgate will be closed between SE 91st and SE 92nd during the investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.