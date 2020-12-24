PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver following a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.
At about 8:39 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 11900 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the pedestrian along the south curb line of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 119th Avenue. Police said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and immediately taken into emergency surgery.
Sadly, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries Thursday morning.
The victim's identity is not being released at this time, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene after the crash.
According to police, investigators located nearby video surveillance. Police said it appears the pedestrian was walking in the bike lane or roadway shoulder when a vehicle passed by and struck them. The pedestrian traveled about 200 feet after being struck.
Police said there was some glass and possibly headlight plastic parts found in the roadway.
The suspect vehicle continued east on Northeast Halsey. Police said the vehicle is possibly a sedan or small SUV, but the make and color are not known at this time.
The suspect vehicle will most likely have passenger side windshield and body damage, according to police.
The Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.
This was the 57th traffic death in Portland this year.
