PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed near Northeast Airport Way Tuesday evening.
Portland police responded to a report around 8:55 p.m. of a car hitting a pedestrian near Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 138th Avenue.
When officers and emergency personnel arrived they found a woman lying underneath a Lincoln Navigator.
Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The driver of the Lincoln Navigator remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police said they do not believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.
Northeast Airport Way will be closed between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 138th Avenue during this crash investigation, according to police.
Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team have responded to assume the fatal traffic crash investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
