PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car in southeast Portland on Saturday.
Police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 130th Avenue around 12:24 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said the involved vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV that left the area.
The Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is responding to conduct an investigation into the crash.
Southeast Division Street, between 129th and 131st Avenues, was closed to all traffic until the completion of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the incident is encouraged to call dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
