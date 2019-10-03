PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after a crash with a semi-truck on Thursday.
Portland police officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a semi-truck on southbound I-5 at the Fremont Bridge Thursday around 6:48 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian died at the scene.
The involved driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
All lanes of Southbound I-5 are closed at the Fremont Bridge, according to police.
The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours while investigators gather evidence.
If anyone has information about this crash, call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
