PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man walking on a Portland sidewalk was hit and killed by a driver who is facing charges including DUII and manslaughter, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the Buckman neighborhood at 6:43 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said the driver of a Subaru Forester was heading south on Northeast 18th Avenue, went through a stop sign without stopping and pulled in front of a Toyota Tacoma heading east on East Burnside Street, causing the pickup to hit the passenger side of the Subaru.
The crash pushed the Subaru onto the southeast sidewalk. The car pinned a man walking on the sidewalk against a building.
The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The man was identified Tuesday by police as 36-year-old Christopher Copeland.
The driver of the Subaru, 18-year-old Aidan Scott Moran, was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Police said Moran had a blood-alcohol content of .12%.
Officers said there were two passengers in the Subaru who ran away after the crash. One passenger returned and was interviewed by police. No details were released about the second passenger.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
This has already been said many, many times, but there is no rhyme nor reason someone should be drinking and driving. There are far too many options out there for people i.e., lyft, uber, cab, finding a designated driver.
