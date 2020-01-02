PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle that occurred in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
At around 6:19 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
The involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.
