Police: Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Salem Wednesday evening, according to police.
Around 5 p.m., officers from the Salem Police Department and firefighters responded to the intersection of Silverton Road Northeast and Lana Avenue Northeast to a reported crash involving a pedestrian.
At the scene, police and fire personnel found a pedestrian in the roadway. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ajani Ray Evans.
Police said Evans sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Salem Health. He was later transferred to OHSU for further treatment. His condition as of Thursday was not known.
The driver, a 22-year-old Silverton man, remained at the crash scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police said he was cited for an unrelated warrant.
According to SPD, based on initial investigation, the driver was traveling eastbound on Silverton Road Northeast when he hit Evans.
Police said it is believed that Evans was crossing the street from south to north during the crash.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Currently, no citations or arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.