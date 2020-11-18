PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a pedestrian was hit by a driver while crossing the street in a crosswalk on Tuesday night.
According to investigators, the 27-year-old man is in critical condition at an area hospital after undergoing surgery.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:51 p.m in the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street. The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division's Major Crash Team investigated the crash and said the driver left the scene westbound on Southeast Stark Street after hitting Lopez-Herrera.
Investigators said the car involved in the collision is a silver or light gray sedan with no rear license plates.
Leading up to the crash, witnesses said the driver was traveling with the car's headlights off and at a high rate of speed, according to police.
Lopez-Herrera entered the crosswalk and crossed from the north side of the road walking to the south. Prior to crossing in the crosswalk, the pedestrian did activate the rapid flashing beacons, according to investigators. Lopez-Herrera was most likely hit after he crossed the first lane of westbound travel and was into the second lane of westbound travel.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
This is the 44th Major Crash Team activation for 2020.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.