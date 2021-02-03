PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian has closed a section of Northeast 82nd Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a driver and suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene for the investigation.
Northeast 82nd Avenue will be closed from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Prescott Street for a couple of hours, according to police.
No further details have been released at this time.
(1) comment
Was this another hit and run?
