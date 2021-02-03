PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed a section of Northeast 82nd Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a driver and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene for the investigation.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said the investigation so far does not indicate any signs of impairment and there have been no charges or citations.
Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Prescott Street for a couple of hours, according to police. It has since reopened
The investigation in ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dave Enz David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2208.
(2) comments
Well, so much for that Vision Zero thing... more like Vision 60 (meaning 60 fatalities, which we almost hit in 2020)... maybe this year will be Vision 80...
Was this another hit and run?
