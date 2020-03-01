Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Portland Saturday evening.
At 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Officers arrived and determined that the pedestrian was dead, and the vehicle had fled from the scene.
The Major Crash Team responded to investigate.
No arrests have been made in connection with this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333 and reference case number 20-70846.
Police say the name of the deceased will be released after next of kin has been notified.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
