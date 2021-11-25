Police: Pedestrian killed in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police say a pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the road in northeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 5:59 p.m. Officers said the victim was struck and killed while attempting to cross in the 128000 block of Northeast Marine Drive.

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit on I-84 in Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman was critically injured after getting out of her car and being hit on I-84 westbound on Friday evening, accordi…

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The identity of the pedestrian will be released after their family is notified of the death.