GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a crash in the area of Northwest Shattuck Way and Northwest Burnside Road at around 6:48 a.m.
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car and suffered serious injuries. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Drivers should avoid the area while emergency crews remain at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
