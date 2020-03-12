VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle that occurred Thursday morning.
At around 5:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash near Northeast Andresen Road and Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.
Police said the pedestrian, identified as a 49-year-old Vancouver resident, suffered serious injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The 28-year-old driver of the involved vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Police said intoxication is not believed to be a factor.
Northeast Andresen Road will remain closed between Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive and Northeast 58th Street while emergency crews remain on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
