PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after police say they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Portland.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at West Burnside Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue. Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle was eastbound on West Burnside and the pedestrian was crossing SW 3rd.
Police said an officer witnessed the crash and called for medical.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. After being evaluated by doctors, officers learned the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The intersection of West Burnside Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue was closed during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
