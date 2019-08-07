PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian in southeast Portland Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at around 10:37 p.m. in the area of Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Police said a pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle.
The driver did not remain at the scene, and a description of the vehicle is not available at this time.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.