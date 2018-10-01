BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Beaverton early Monday morning.
The crash happened on Tualatin Valley Highway between Southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest 170th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
According to police, the pedestrian was crossing north to south across the highway when struck by a westbound vehicle.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there are no signs of impairment.
Tualatin Valley Highway was closed in both directions for about five hours during the crash investigation. Drivers were told to use Southwest Farmington or Southwest Jenkins to get east or west until the highway reopened.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.