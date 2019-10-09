PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he struck a pedestrian on an off-ramp Tuesday night.
At around 10:38 p.m., officers, along with the Major Crash Team, responded to eastbound Interstate 84 at the Interstate 205 off-ramp on the report that a pedestrian was struck.
At the scene, officers located the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is currently in the ICU.
According to police, it appears the person's vehicle had broken down and they were walking away from the disabled vehicle when they were struck.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the person, identified as Emmanuel Gonzalez-Coria, remained at the scene.
Gonzalez-Coria was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and second-degree assault.
This was the 53rd activation of the Major Crash Team this year, according to police.
